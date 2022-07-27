Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,404,000 after acquiring an additional 74,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $818,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.57. 3,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

