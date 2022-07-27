Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance

OBCI stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

Ocean Bio-Chem Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

(Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.