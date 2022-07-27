Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 23500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

