Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 9,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oculus VisionTech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 40,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Oculus VisionTech has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.08.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

