Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,520.00

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Odyssey has a market cap of $595,430.68 and approximately $64,520.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

