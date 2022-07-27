Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 176.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

