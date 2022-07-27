Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.20 million and $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00009391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,361 coins and its circulating supply is 563,045 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

