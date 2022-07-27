Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.02% from the stock’s previous close.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.80.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 1.4 %

Omnicell stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 65,830 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.