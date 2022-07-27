Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 590,208 shares.The stock last traded at $40.48 and had previously closed at $40.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Open Text Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 337,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

