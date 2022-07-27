OpenDAO Price Down 10% This Week (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $29.30 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.54 or 0.99951038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

SOS is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

