Oppenheimer Comments on Avient Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

AVNT opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

