Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 6,079,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,169,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.32.

About Oracle Power

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

