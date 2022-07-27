Orbitcoin Hits Market Cap of $273,315.45 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $273,315.45 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,209.72 or 0.99984996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00207002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00231533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00111921 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

