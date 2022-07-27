Orchid Price Up 0.6% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $77.65 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,755.42 or 0.99974381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.