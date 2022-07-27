Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.63% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

