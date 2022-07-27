OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other news, Director Harold Ruf acquired 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

