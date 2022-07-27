Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 82 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Shares of BKNG traded up $63.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,859.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,965.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,170.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

