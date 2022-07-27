Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,532. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

