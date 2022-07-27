Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $29,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 526,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. 106,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,488. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

