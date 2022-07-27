Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $8,895,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.