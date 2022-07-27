Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,542,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

