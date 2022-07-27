Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.82. 34,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,310. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

