Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17-3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.