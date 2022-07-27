Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Shares Up 2.1%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $30.75. 270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Otsuka from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.