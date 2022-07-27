PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 7,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,624. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 30.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 86,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.