PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $104.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.
PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.
PCAR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. 7,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,624. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 30.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 86,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
