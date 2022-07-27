Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after buying an additional 469,501 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

