Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.72.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,487. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

