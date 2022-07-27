Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.53

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.45. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 365,960 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.85 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Stories

