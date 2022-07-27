Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.54 and traded as low as $4.90. Park City Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 12,474 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.