Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$46.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:PLC opened at C$33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$31.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.86.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$101.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.