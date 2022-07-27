Passaic Partners LLC Sells 53,095 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Passaic Partners LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,095 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Passaic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Passaic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,253. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

