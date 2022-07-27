Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

