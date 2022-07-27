Paul Ingram Acquires 505,524 Shares of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB) Stock

A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB – Get Rating) insider Paul Ingram purchased 505,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,375.63 ($23,871.97).

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

A-Cap Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on uranium, nickel, cobalt, and laterite metal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises the Letlhakane Uranium project located in Botswana; and the Wilconi Nickel Cobalt project situated in Western Australia.

