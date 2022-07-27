Paul Ingram Acquires 505,524 Shares of A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB) Stock

A-Cap Energy Limited (ASX:ACB – Get Rating) insider Paul Ingram purchased 505,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,375.63 ($23,871.97).
A-Cap Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.
About A-Cap Energy
