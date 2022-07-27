Pawtocol (UPI) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Pawtocol (UPI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $327,381.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017361 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001922 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00031929 BTC.
Pawtocol Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol.
Pawtocol Coin Trading
