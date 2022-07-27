Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.23.
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 178,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 173.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
