Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.03.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 178,149 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 173.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 114,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.