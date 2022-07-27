PCTEL, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

PCTEL has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL Price Performance

PCTEL stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About PCTEL

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.