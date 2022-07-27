PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Trading Down 2.2 %

PCTI stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a PE ratio of -108.97 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

