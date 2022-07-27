PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 177,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 473,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.26.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

