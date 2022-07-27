Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

PEB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 1,780,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 975.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

