Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,247. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $851.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.79%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.