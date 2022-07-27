PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

