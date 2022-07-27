PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,736 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,534,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.17. 81,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,014. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

