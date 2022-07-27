Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Permianville Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

