Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.79.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.