PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETSGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

PetMed Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PETS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,280. The firm has a market cap of $459.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PETS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About PetMed Express

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Earnings History for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

