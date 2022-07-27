PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

PetMed Express Trading Up 5.5 %

PETS opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PetMed Express by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

