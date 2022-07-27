P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN remained flat at $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571. P&F Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.55.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.53% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
