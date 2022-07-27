PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $15.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 151.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

