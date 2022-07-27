Phala Network (PHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $30.96 million and $2.39 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,184.43 or 1.00017166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003650 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00127089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars.

