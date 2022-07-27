Phantomx Trading 48.9% Lower This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (PNX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $9,461.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00207820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005089 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00546968 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

