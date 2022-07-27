Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $19.83

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.83, but opened at $19.23. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 144 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $780.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.